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NGO Monitor’s Incoming Chief Says Evidence Is Israel’s Best Defense
Incoming NGO Monitor President Olga Deutsch speaks to The Media Line. (Screenshot: The Media Line)

NGO Monitor’s Incoming Chief Says Evidence Is Israel’s Best Defense

Steven Ganot
05/18/2026

For Olga Deutsch, the next war over Israel is not only being fought with rockets, drones, or soldiers in uniform. As she tells Felice Friedson in a wide-ranging interview, some of the most consequential battles are being fought through newspaper columns, nongovernmental organization reports, court filings, humanitarian networks, and the weaponized language of human rights. Her answer is blunt: facts, documentation, and the discipline to verify before accusing.

Deutsch, who is set to take over NGO Monitor in January 2027, argues that Israel and Jewish communities face a form of political warfare designed to blur moral lines and turn public opinion against them. She points to the grotesque allegation that Israeli forces trained dogs to rape Palestinian detainees as a case study in how a false claim can move from fringe accusation to mainstream conversation before evidence catches up. To her, the issue is not only the lie itself, but the machinery that launders it through activists, advocacy groups, media outlets, and respectable-sounding human rights language.

The interview ranges far beyond one allegation. Deutsch criticizes what she sees as politicized journalism, NGOs that operate as partisan actors, and humanitarian funding systems vulnerable to Hamas exploitation. She says aid debates too often focus on visible supplies—food, medicine, tents—while ignoring the vast world of money, programming, hiring, and influence that can be captured by terror-linked networks.

Europe, in her telling, is both troubled and unavoidable: fragmented, strategically weak, but still too culturally and economically important for Israel to ignore. The Gulf, by contrast, looks to her like the region where strategic logic is moving forward, especially after the war with Iran clarified shared fears of Tehran. Lebanon, she says, may offer the greatest opening if Hezbollah can be dismantled through American brokerage.

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The full article and video are worth the time because this is not a tidy sound-bite interview. It is a tour of the battlefield Deutsch believes now surrounds Israel: media, lawfare, aid, academia, medicine, Europe, the Gulf, and the meaning of truth itself. Friedson brings Deutsch through each front, and Deutsch keeps returning to the old-fashioned rule that still matters most: prove it.

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