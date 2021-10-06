Nike Just Did It! Shoe Giant Says Will No Longer Supply to Israeli Stores

In a move that has delighted proponents of the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, Nike announced on Sunday that it would stop selling its products to stores across Israel as of May 31, 2022. This is expected to cause great financial harm to hundreds of sporting goods stores across the country. The trouble with the BDS glee is that the move has nothing to do with Israel or any of its policies. It is, as Nike has explained, strictly business: The company is trying to direct its customers to its website or to Nike stores to buy its products, including sports shoes, equipment and clothing, which means higher profits for the company. Nike stopped selling on Amazon two years ago; no one has called that a boycott. Some Israeli shops told local media they would import Nike products from independent suppliers. But the introduction of a middleman means prices are likely to go up.