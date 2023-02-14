Donate
Light Theme
Log In
No Aid, Only Death, Despair at Syrian-Turkish Border Following Massive Earthquake
Earthquake survivor Haydar, in Reyhanlı, Turkey, carries a sign saying only dead Syrians are allowed to return to Idlib from Turkey. (Courtesy)
Mideast Daily News

No Aid, Only Death, Despair at Syrian-Turkish Border Following Massive Earthquake

Steven Ganot
02/14/2023

The Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing between Turkey and Syria’s rebel-controlled Idlib Governorate is in a dire situation following the massive twin earthquakes that hit last week. Activist and aid worker Abdulkafi Alhamdo spoke exclusively to The Media Line’s Owen Holdaway from the crossing. According to Alhamdo, the roads are open but no aid is getting through. Only one convoy of six vehicles carrying aid has managed to cross the border into northwest Syria since the first earthquake struck, and it has barely made a dent in the relief and search-and-rescue operations underway in Idlib.

Alhamdo, the project coordinator for I Still Rise, a local charity that runs various education and relief programs in Idlib, stated that no official aid came across the border between Idlib and Turkey in the first critical 48 to 72 hours. He describes the situation at the border as “chaos” and says, “We need aid, we need search-and-rescue teams, we need help.”

Idlib is the last area not under control by the Assad government and is still regularly bombed by regime and Russian airstrikes. Many who have fled the conflict and the Assad regime have temporarily settled in Idlib and have little shelter from the bitter winter weather.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the Security Council to authorize the opening of new cross-border humanitarian aid points between Turkey and Syria to deliver UN aid to earthquake victims. Guterres called for more crossings to be authorized, stating that some 4 million people living in the rebel-held areas of northwest Syria have been relying on humanitarian aid transported via the Bab al-Hawa crossing.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.