Nobel Laureates Gather in Dubai To Put Basic Science on the Policy Map

The World Laureates Summit opened Sunday in Dubai, drawing more than 150 scientists and invited participants, including Nobel Prize laureates, for three days of talks on how basic science can shape policy, technology, and economic planning. The gathering is being held alongside the World Governments Summit 2026, with organizers pitching it as a place where researchers and decision-makers can compare notes on what the next era of innovation should look like—and what risks it needs to manage.

Under the theme “Basic Sciences: Scientific Consensus for Addressing the Challenges of Humanity,” the summit is centered on fields that are moving fast and carrying geopolitical weight: artificial intelligence and machine learning, quantum science and nanotechnology, plus energy and advanced materials. The premise is that countries want the breakthroughs, but they also want guardrails, and the gap between scientific pace and political pace keeps widening.

“By uniting scientific wisdom and decision-making under one roof, we seek to establish a global reference that helps protect humanity’s civilizational achievements and guides future policies toward sustainable, evidence-based progress,” said Omar Sultan Al Olama, the United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications, and vice chairman of the World Governments Summit Foundation.

Roger Kornberg, chairman of the World Laureates Association and a Nobel laureate, said the summit gives scientists “a rare opportunity to contribute directly to long-term thinking about civilization, prosperity and human progress.”

Wang Yifang, chief scientist of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO), argued that history’s biggest challenges have often been answered by foundational research—and that the next ones will demand international teamwork. “Fundamental science thrives on global collaboration,” Wang said.