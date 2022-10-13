Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai Visits Flood Victims in Pakistan
Malala Yousafzai at Girl Summit 2014. (Russell Watkins/UK Department for International Development)
Mideast Daily News
Malala Yousafzai
Pakistan
Flooding

Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai Visits Flood Victims in Pakistan

The Media Line Staff
10/13/2022

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai visited rural Sindh province in Pakistan, one of the areas of the country hardest hit by this monsoon season’s floods. Yousafzai, on her second visit back to her home country in the last decade since being shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban over her campaign for girls’ education, met with women displaced from their villages by the floods, describing them as “very brave.” The floods have put one-third of Pakistan under water, displaced 8 million people, and caused an estimated $28 billion in damage. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has resurfaced in the area since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan a year ago.

