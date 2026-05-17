North American Immigrants Keep Choosing Jerusalem

Jerusalem has always been a city of prayers, arguments, stone streets, and impossible expectations. Now, Gabriel Colodro reports, it is also drawing a new wave of North American immigrants who are choosing Israel’s capital not only as a symbol, but as a place to build ordinary lives.

The story centers on Golda Katz, a 25-year-old immigrant from Monsey, New York, who does not fit the usual image of a Jerusalem newcomer. With tattoos, piercings, an ultra-Orthodox family background, public school experience, time spent studying in Taiwan, and years in progressive political circles in the US, Katz was often told she seemed more suited to Tel Aviv. She chose Jerusalem anyway.

Her decision sharpened after October 7, when she said people in progressive spaces she once trusted turned on Israel and, in some cases, on Jews who supported it. A painful exchange with a college friend left Katz feeling that something had changed for good. During a later visit to Israel, another young woman from Monsey told her, “Goldie, you need to make aliyah,” using the Hebrew term for immigrating to Israel. Katz listened.

New figures from Nefesh B’Nefesh show that more than 1,000 North American immigrants have moved to Jerusalem since last Jerusalem Day, including about 400 young singles, 70 families, and roughly 180 retirees. Since 2002, the organization has helped more than 100,000 North American Jews move to Israel, with nearly 30,000 settling in Jerusalem. The newest arrivals range in age from 11 months to 96 years old, and include doctors, educators, lawyers, social workers, business professionals, and engineers.

For Mayor Moshe Lion and Nefesh B’Nefesh Chairman Tony Gelbart, the numbers show Jerusalem’s pull as a living city of opportunity and community. For Katz, the appeal is more intimate: buses full of different kinds of Jews, sidewalks where identity feels less theoretical, and a sense of belonging she did not find elsewhere.

Read Colodro’s full article for the human story behind the statistics: a Jerusalem that is ancient, difficult, diverse, and still magnetic enough to make newcomers ask, “Why not go right to the heart of it?”