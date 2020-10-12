Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Northern Cyprus Elections Embroiled in Turkish-Greek Conflict
Mideast Daily News
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus
Elections
Greece
Turkey
Cyprus

Northern Cyprus Elections Embroiled in Turkish-Greek Conflict

Uri Cohen
10/12/2020

The contentious presidential elections held on Sunday in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus produced no winner, and the tiny republic, recognized by Ankara alone, will next week head to a runoff vote between the moderate incumbent Mustafa Akinci and right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Ersin Tatar. The Mediterranean island, divided between Turkey and Greece after a partial 1974 Turkish military takeover, made headlines in recent days when barely concealed tensions between the two sides threatened to boil over into open conflict. Tatar, backed by Ankara’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, announced the reopening and resettling of a ghost town in northern Cyprus, which was deserted by fleeing Greek Cypriots residents in 1974, with local Turkish Cypriots. The move drew condemnation from the UN Security Council, which hopes to restart negotiations over finally unifying the splintered Island. Greece and Turkey have also been feuding in recent months over offshore energy deposits and maritime rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.