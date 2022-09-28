Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Northern Syria: Turkish Shelling Kills 2, Injures 8, Russian Airstrikes Injure Others
Smoke billows following Russian airstrikes near Syria's Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey on Sept. 27, 2022. (Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

Northern Syria: Turkish Shelling Kills 2, Injures 8, Russian Airstrikes Injure Others

Steven Ganot
09/28/2022

Two people were killed and eight were wounded on Tuesday by Turkish artillery targeting homes and workshops controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the countryside of Syria’s northern province of Hasakah, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported. SDF retaliated by shelling villages controlled by Turkish troops and Turkish-allied rebel forces in Hasakah, the London-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Also on Tuesday, Russia launched four separate airstrikes in an area of northwest Syria that includes camps for displaced people, The New Arab reported. The Russian planes struck the outskirts of the village of Kalbet in Idlib province, a volunteer for The White Helmets, officially known as Syria Civil Defense, told The New Arab’s Arabic-language site, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. Kalbet and several camps for internally displaced people are located near Bab al-Hawa, a crossing on the Syria-Turkey border, the only remaining aid route into northwest Syria. An unknown number of people, including an elderly woman, were injured in the raid, the civil defense volunteer said. Eyewitnesses reported that women and children hiding in tents in the camps were hit by shrapnel, while others took shelter under trees and behind rocks.

More than half a million people have died due to the 11-year civil war. Russia’s military involvement in support of Bashar Assad’s rule began in 2015.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.