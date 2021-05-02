Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Not Much Change After 3rd Week of Vienna Talks
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (left) and International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi meet at IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 1, 2020. (Dean Calma/IAEA)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
United States
Iran Nuclear Deal
International Atomic Energy Agency
Abbas Araghchi

Not Much Change After 3rd Week of Vienna Talks

Uri Cohen
05/02/2021

Concluding another week of indirect talks between Iranian and United States negotiators in Vienna, Tehran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, overseeing deliberations, said on Saturday he expects American sanctions on Iran’s energy, financial, banking and shipping sectors to “be lifted, based on agreements reached so far.” As has become the norm in recent weeks, Araghchi’s European and US counterparts sounded a more cautious tone, saying that no breakthrough was imminent and that a “long road” still lay ahead before the two sides could agree on a mutual return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement. President Joe Biden and world powers, including Germany, France and Britain, hope to strike a deal with Tehran before the International Atomic Energy Agency’s monitoring visits to Iranian nuclear facilities are discontinued in three weeks. Since 2018, when former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran has gradually breached the agreement’s restrictions on its uranium enrichment.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.