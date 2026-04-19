Nothing Can Replace Hormuz as Ships Stay Stuck

Gabriel Colodro’s latest report is a useful reminder that a ceasefire on paper does not mean normalcy at sea. The temperature around the Strait of Hormuz may have come down after the ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump and accepted by Israel, but the waterway itself is still badly strained, with ship traffic stuck at a fraction of its usual pace. If the public conversation has started drifting toward grand pipeline dreams and geopolitical wish-casting, Colodro brings it back to the hard reality: ships are still not moving normally, and maritime security remains the real story.

The article leans on the reporting of Noam Raydan of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, who says traffic through Hormuz has fallen back to single digits after earlier reaching roughly 10 to 15 vessels a day. That is not a functioning artery of global trade; that is a warning light. Some ships are turning around, others are going dark by switching off their Automatic Identification System, and hundreds of vessels and thousands of seafarers remain stuck in the Persian Gulf because the risks are simply too high. Mines, uncertainty, and the lack of credible security guarantees are enough to freeze the system even without a formal full closure.

From there, the piece takes aim at the popular fallback argument: if Hormuz is unstable, just route the oil elsewhere. Experts quoted by Colodro say that is easier said than done. Prof. Eyal Zisser argues that alternatives may come, but they will take years and remain vulnerable to Iranian attack. Vita Avrahamov puts numbers to that reality, saying Hormuz normally carries about 20 million barrels per day, while the available alternatives account for only about 3.5 to 5.5 million barrels, or roughly 17% to 27% of that volume. Saudi, Emirati, Omani, Mediterranean, and Iraq-Turkey options may help at the margins, but none can replace Hormuz in the near term.

That is what gives the story its bite. The immediate crisis is not a shortage of ideas on a map. It is the fact that the route still carrying the region’s oil is operating in a degraded, uncertain, and dangerous state. Read Colodro’s full article for the sharper details and the numbers behind the slogans.