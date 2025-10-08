Nova Survivors, Freed Hostages and Families of Captives Gather to Remember Oct 7

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Tuesday night in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park for the national ceremony marking two years since the Hamas attacks of October 7. The event was broadcast live on national television and screened simultaneously at Hostage Square in central Tel Aviv.

Hosted by Ashira Greenberg and actor Tsahi Halevi, the ceremony opened with a moment of silence and included musical and spoken tributes. A recorded performance showed former hostage Agam Berger playing the violin, followed by singer Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the Nova music festival massacre who later represented Israel at Eurovision.

The program featured the prayer of remembrance, remarks from bereaved families, and testimonies from survivors. Rabbi Elhanan Danino, father of hostage Uri Danino, spoke as both a religious leader and a parent, while Mazi Elon, widow of Kfar Gaza emergency response commander Tal Elon, described rebuilding her life after loss.

Former hostage Omer Shem Tov, freed after 505 days in Hamas captivity, said the events of October 7 “changed our world,” calling his return home a lesson in resilience and love of country. He dedicated his remarks to the 48 hostages still held in Gaza.

Mothers Viki Cohen and Anat Angrest read letters to their sons, hostages Nimrod Cohen and Matan Angrest, vowing not to stop fighting for their return. Galit Dan, who lost her daughter and mother in Nir Oz, spoke of choosing healing over revenge.

Closing the evening, Yonatan Shamriz, whose brother Alon was killed after being taken hostage, urged accountability and unity. The ceremony ended with Hatikva, sung by Shem Tov.