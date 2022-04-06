The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

NSO Spyware Found on Phones of Jordanian Human Rights Activists
The building housing the Israeli cyber company NSO Group, in a photo from Aug. 28, 2016, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
NSO Group
Pegasus
spyware

NSO Spyware Found on Phones of Jordanian Human Rights Activists

The Media Line Staff
04/06/2022

Spyware sold by Israel’s NSO Group was discovered on the cellphones of four Jordanian human rights activists, and researchers determined that the information from the phones was hacked by the Pegasus spyware over a two-year period. The findings were announced on Tuesday by Front Line Defenders and Citizen Lab. At least some of the hacking was carried out by the Jordanian government, according to the researchers. Jordan has denied the allegations. The targeted activists are Ahmed al-Neimat, an anti-corruption activist who is now banned by Jordan’s government from working or leaving the country; human rights lawyer Malik Abu Orabi; Suhair Jaradat, a female journalist and human rights activist and another unnamed female human rights activist and journalist. Meanwhile, a Palestinian lawyer with French citizenship who is currently detained in administrative detention ordered by an Israeli military court in March over allegations that he is a “threat to security,” has filed a lawsuit in a French court against NSO for illegally infiltrating his phone. Salah Hamouri worked at Addameer, one of six Palestinian nongovernmental organizations Israel named a terror organization in October, Al Jazeera reported. NSO has come under scrutiny following reports that its Pegasus spyware has been used by certain governments around the world to spy on human rights activists, politicians, and journalists. NSO says the software was sold to countries only to allow their government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime.

