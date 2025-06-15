Nuclear Sites, Cities, and Refineries Hit as Israel and Iran Escalate

In my latest report for The Media Line, I cover a dramatic and deadly weekend of warfare between Israel and Iran that has left both nations reeling. Beginning Friday morning, Israel launched major strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, including Tehran’s gasoline depot, the Shahr Rey refinery, and parts of the South Pars gas field. The Israeli military says it hit over 170 targets. In response, Iran fired more than 200 ballistic missiles into Israeli cities, killing at least 13 civilians and wounding hundreds more.

The Israeli strikes reportedly killed over 100 people in Iran, including high-ranking officers and scientists. In Tehran, explosions knocked out power and ignited fires that burned through key infrastructure. Iranian officials accused Israel of targeting civilians. Meanwhile, Iranian missiles killed civilians in Bat Yam, Ramat Gan, Rishon LeZion, and Tamra—including entire families—and severely damaged the Weizmann Institute in Rehovot.

Both countries have dug in, with no sign of de-escalation. Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, warned that Iran was nearing nuclear breakout and justified the strikes as necessary to protect Israeli civilians. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed revenge, while President Donald Trump stated that the US would retaliate if Iran attacked American forces or assets.

I also report on the humanitarian response, including efforts by Brothers and Sisters in Israel—the civilian branch of the protest movement Brothers and Sisters in Arms—to deliver emergency aid. With airspace closed and fears of further escalation growing, this conflict marks a dangerous new phase in regional hostilities.

Read my full story for a complete breakdown of what happened and what might come next.