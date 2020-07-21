Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News
nurses
Strike
Israel
coronavirus

Nurses End Strike in Israel After 24 Hours of Chaos

Uri Cohen
07/21/2020

Barely a day old, Israel’s nurses’ strike ended late Monday evening after Finance Ministry officials and union representatives reached an agreement. According to the pact, 2,000 new nurse positions will be added in hospitals across the country immediately. In addition, the government will subsidize nurses’ rent in remote towns, will enhance funding to health facilities in southern Israel and will not dock pay from nurses who are placed in quarantine following coronavirus diagnosis. Finance Ministry officials were extremely wary of the catastrophic consequences after the general strike began Monday morning, and instructed negotiators to speed things up. Elsewhere in Israel, the Knesset voted Tuesday morning to cancel several emergency decrees passed by the government in its battle to stem the coronavirus tide. Members of Israel’s parliament explained that the government’s decisions to shut down restaurants, gyms and beaches were not based on sufficient data and statistics, escalating the ongoing feud between the two branches of government.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.