October 7 Reckoning Looms Over Israel’s Next Election

Israel’s next election is not shaping up as just another round of Netanyahu versus everyone else. In Gabriel Colodro’s full report for The Media Line, the coming campaign looks more like Israel’s first national reckoning over October 7, 2023: the intelligence and political failures that preceded the massacre, the wars that followed, and the unresolved question of who is fit to lead the country through the next crisis.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected campaign message is clear enough: Yes, October 7 was a catastrophe, but Israel’s response changed the region. His allies are likely to point to Hamas badly damaged in Gaza, Hezbollah hit hard in Lebanon, Iran attacked directly, and Israel’s enemies weakened across multiple fronts. Dr. Raphael BenLevi of the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy calls October 7 “a big stain” on Netanyahu’s record, but says the prime minister will likely focus on what came after.

That argument has political force, but it is not airtight. BenLevi describes Israel’s wartime achievements as “a win by points, but not by knockout.” That phrase captures Netanyahu’s problem: victories without closure, battlefield gains without displaced families fully home, hostages fully accounted for, or public trust restored.

Colodro also tracks the opposition’s challenge. The anti-Netanyahu camp has shared ground on judicial independence, public appointments, the ultra-Orthodox draft, and the need for accountability. But anger is not a coalition agreement. Any alternative government may need some form of Arab-party support, a vulnerability Netanyahu’s campaign will almost certainly exploit.

The piece widens into the economic burden, reservist fatigue, the still-burning judicial overhaul fight, and comparisons to the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when political accountability came after the battlefield shock. Dr. Lior Yohanani of the Israel Democracy Institute adds another layer: Israeli voters still value military strength, but more now see diplomacy as necessary for long-term security.

Read Colodro’s full article because it explains the election’s real question with uncommon clarity: whether wartime achievements can outweigh political responsibility, and whether a fractured opposition can turn public anger into power.