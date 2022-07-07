Official Yemeni Government, Houthi Rebels Agree To Consolidate Truce During Eid al-Adha

Yemen’s warring factions have agreed to “consolidate” the current truce during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on Wednesday. “The parties agreed to consolidate their commitment to the current truce through a continued halt of all offensive ground, aerial and maritime military operations, inside and outside of Yemen, and freezing current military positions on the ground,” Grundberg said in a statement released by his office. The agreement was a result of talks held in Jordan’s capital, Amman, facilitated by Grundberg’s military adviser, Brig. Gen. Anthony Hayward. The sides also agreed to moderate their rhetoric in public statements and media and show care for the safety, well-being and protection of civilians. The current nationwide cease-fire went into effect on April 2, but the internationally recognized government supported by the Saudi-led coalition, and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, each have accused the other of violating the terms of the truce.