Oh Thank Heaven, Israel Finally Has a 7-Eleven!

7-Eleven has opened its flagship store in Tel Aviv’s popular Dizengoff Center and thousands of Israelis have been lining up since yesterday to get their first taste of its signature Slurpee. 7-Eleven had more than 80,000 stores in 18 countries until Wednesday when Israel became the 19th country to sigh “Oh Thank Heaven For 7-Eleven” and the first country in the Middle East to welcome the world’s largest convenience store chain. The chain has come to Israel under a franchisee agreement with Electra Consumer Products. Some 30 stores are scheduled to open throughout Israel by the end of the year and, according to reports, hundreds more are expected to open in the coming years. The next seven stores, set to open approximately every two weeks, will be located in Tel Aviv, and an eighth is set to be opened in the central Israeli city of Hod Hasharon. These first locations, which will include a mini market, a pizzeria, a coffee shop and a fast food restaurant, will not be kosher – and will, in fact, sell both meat and dairy food, but when new stores open in more religious areas they could include special menus and kosher certification, the Israel franchise’s CEO told local media.