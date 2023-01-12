It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Oh Thank Heaven, Israel Finally Has a 7-Eleven!
(Mike Mozart via Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
7-Eleven
Tel Aviv

Oh Thank Heaven, Israel Finally Has a 7-Eleven!

The Media Line Staff
01/12/2023

7-Eleven has opened its flagship store in Tel Aviv’s popular Dizengoff Center and thousands of Israelis have been lining up since yesterday to get their first taste of its signature Slurpee. 7-Eleven had more than 80,000 stores in 18 countries until Wednesday when Israel became the 19th country to sigh “Oh Thank Heaven For 7-Eleven” and the first country in the Middle East to welcome the world’s largest convenience store chain. The chain has come to Israel under a franchisee agreement with Electra Consumer Products. Some 30 stores are scheduled to open throughout Israel by the end of the year and, according to reports, hundreds more are expected to open in the coming years. The next seven stores, set to open approximately every two weeks, will be located in Tel Aviv, and an eighth is set to be opened in the central Israeli city of Hod Hasharon. These first locations, which will include a mini market, a pizzeria, a coffee shop and a fast food restaurant, will not be kosher – and will, in fact, sell both meat and dairy food, but when new stores open in more religious areas they could include special menus and kosher certification, the Israel franchise’s CEO told local media.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.