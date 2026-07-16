OIC Women’s Conference Confronts Taliban Restrictions on Afghan Women

The gathering in Islamabad was billed as a conference on women’s empowerment across the Muslim world. Its sharpest focus, though, fell on the women who were barely represented at all: Afghans living under Taliban rule.

Arshad Mehmood reports that the ninth ministerial conference on women of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ended with an Islamabad Declaration calling for greater political, economic, educational, and social participation by women. The declaration directly criticized restrictions on Afghan girls’ education and women’s employment, describing them as inconsistent with Islamic values and calling for the removal of barriers to public life.

More than 190 delegates from the OIC’s 57 member states attended, discussing education, leadership, employment and social inclusion. Pakistan’s law minister, Azam Nazeer Tarar, called women’s empowerment an economic necessity and a cornerstone of sustainable development. OIC officials warned that declarations alone would mean little without money, teamwork, and political commitment.

The conference also marked Syria’s return after 14 years. Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Kabawat led the Syrian delegation, presenting the visit as a step toward renewed international engagement after years of isolation.

Afghanistan remained the moral test. The Taliban-led government sent no official delegation, while only a few Afghan women in exile attended independently. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid defended the government’s record by saying Islam guarantees women’s dignity, inheritance, marriage rights and protection from forced marriage. He did not directly answer questions about bans on education, employment and movement.

Afghan former judge Tahmina Safi and scholar Nazifa Jalali offered a stark rebuttal. They argued that Taliban policies contradict Islamic jurisprudence, exclude women from representing themselves, and amount to systematic repression. Both urged the OIC to work directly with Afghan women scholars, judges, diplomats, and civil society leaders rather than granting legitimacy to an unrecognized government.

Lahore entrepreneur Dure Shawar brought the discussion back to implementation, saying real progress would depend on access to education, vocational training, finance, trade and business opportunities.

Mehmood’s full report captures the central contradiction in Islamabad: Muslim governments pledged solidarity with women while the women suffering the harshest restrictions remained largely outside the room.