Oil Jumps as US and Iran Trade Fire Across the Gulf

US forces struck Iranian military targets on Tuesday and Wednesday after Washington said Iran attacked three commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, turning a fragile ceasefire into another round of fire across the Gulf and sending diplomats racing to keep a regional war from reopening in full.

The US Central Command said its forces launched strikes to punish attacks on commercial shipping in one of the world’s most important energy corridors. Reuters reported that Iranian media described projectiles hitting the Taheroui pier area in Sirik, in southern Iran. AP reported that the US strikes targeted air defense systems, radars, and more than 60 small boats used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The military exchange had a familiar, dangerous rhythm: ships hit near Hormuz, US aircraft and drones in motion, Iranian fire toward American positions, and oil traders suddenly relearning geography. Kuwait said it intercepted two ballistic missiles and 13 drones after Iran targeted US-linked military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain, AP reported. No casualties or material damage were reported by Kuwait.

President Donald Trump, speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, treated the ceasefire as nearly dead but not quite buried. “For me, I think it’s over,” President Trump said, according to AP. “They can talk, but I think they’re wasting their time.”

The Strait of Hormuz is the throat of the Gulf, and when it tightens, the world feels the squeeze. Before the war, about one-fifth of globally traded oil and natural gas moved through it, AP reported. Brent crude jumped more than 6% after President Trump questioned the ceasefire’s survival.

International Maritime Organization Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez said nearly 6,000 seafarers remain stranded near the strait and urged “maximum restraint and de-escalation.” European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the exchanges had made already difficult talks harder, adding that “freedom of navigation must be unimpeded.”

For now, the ceasefire exists less as an agreement than as a bruised question. The guns have not gone quiet, the shipping lanes are not safe, and diplomacy is still trying to cross the water without getting hit.