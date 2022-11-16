Donate
Oil Tanker Connected to Israeli Billionaire Attacked Off Coast of Oman
The oil tanker Pacific Zircon. (Screenshot: Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
oil tanker
Oman
drone attack
Israel

The Media Line Staff
11/16/2022

An oil tanker operated by a company owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer was attacked by a bomb-carrying drone on Tuesday night off the coast of Oman. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, though Iran is suspected. The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping. The company said on Wednesday that the crew members are all safe and that the vessel sustained minor damage to the hull; there was no oil spillage into the gulf and the tanker did not take on any water due to the blast. The ship was heading for the port of Buenos Aires. It is not the first drone attack targeting Israeli-associated vessels traveling in the Gulf.

