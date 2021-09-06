Old-fashioned Movie-style Prison Break in Northern Israel

While it’s no laughing matter that six dangerous fugitives are on the loose, the prison break reported in northern Israel at Gilboa Prison on Sunday is right out of a movie script. The prisoners tunneled their way to safety, leaving their prison garb behind and exiting near the Palestinian city of Jenin, which authorities believe was their destination. All six are serving life sentences for their parts in carrying out violent attacks on Israelis. The prison is a maximum-security facility and each of the six escapees is affiliated with either Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades or the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. A massive manhunt is underway with helicopters, drones, counterintelligence units and other elite military units leading the search.