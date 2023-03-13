Donate
Oldest Daughter of Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania Marries in Amman
The royal wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan. (Photo Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images)
King Abdullah II
Jordan
wedding

The Media Line Staff
03/13/2023

The oldest daughter of Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania was married in a ceremony in Amman that was shown in part live on state television. Princess Iman, 26, married New York-based financier Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, 28, who was born in Venezuela and comes from a prominent Greek family. The private ceremony was attended by royalty from the Gulf as well as by family friends. The couple both read a verse from the Koran after they signed the marriage document in front of the king. The engagement had been announced last summer, but the date of the wedding was set only last week, Reuters reported. Princess Iman’s oldest brother, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, is scheduled to be married on June 1 to Rajwa Al Saif, the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif.

