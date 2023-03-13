Oldest Daughter of Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania Marries in Amman

The oldest daughter of Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania was married in a ceremony in Amman that was shown in part live on state television. Princess Iman, 26, married New York-based financier Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, 28, who was born in Venezuela and comes from a prominent Greek family. The private ceremony was attended by royalty from the Gulf as well as by family friends. The couple both read a verse from the Koran after they signed the marriage document in front of the king. The engagement had been announced last summer, but the date of the wedding was set only last week, Reuters reported. Princess Iman’s oldest brother, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, is scheduled to be married on June 1 to Rajwa Al Saif, the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif.