Olive Trees, Open Files, and a Courtroom Win in al-Makhrour
Palestinian and international activists clash with Israeli border police in the West Bank while attempting to reach olive trees for the harvest, Nov. 5, 2025. (Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
11/10/2025

Giorgia Valente drops you into the West Bank’s harvest season, where olives, law, and risk collide. Her report follows two people who refuse to look away: Ido Amiaz, a 28-year-old Israeli journalist better known online as “the Salukie,” and Alice Kisiya, a 31-year-old Palestinian Christian landowner from the Bethlehem–Beit Jala area. Attacks cluster around the olive harvest, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says, with farmers blocked from groves and trees slashed just when a year’s income hangs on the branches. Amiaz films what he calls near-daily friction in Nablus and beyond; he describes checkpoints, live fire, and the calculus of staying close enough to witness but far enough to avoid detention.

Kisiya fights on paper and in court. On family land in al-Makhrour Valley, she says a company tied to the Jewish National Fund tried to seize property using decades-old files. Gaining rare access to archives, she and her brother say they found an ownership file “empty”—and won a ruling that removed settlers from the plot. The win fuels a bigger project: a nonprofit called Save al-Makhrour and plans for an interfaith space alongside a rebuilt home and restaurant.

The backdrop is broad and raw: Israeli rights groups and Palestinian coordinators describe a year of intimidation; Israeli officials have condemned past attacks by extremist groups; the Israel Defense Forces did not answer questions about this season’s pattern. Read Valente’s full piece for the ground-level voices, the legal trail, and the scenes that make this story stick long after the harvest.

