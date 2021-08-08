Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Olympics End: Israeli Rhythmic Gymnast Linoy Ashram Takes All-Around Gold
Linoy Ashram of Team Israel competes during the Individual All-Around Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Aug. 7, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Olympics
Tokyo
Linoy Ashram

Olympics End: Israeli Rhythmic Gymnast Linoy Ashram Takes All-Around Gold

Marcy Oster
08/08/2021

Rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram became the first Israeli woman ever to win an Olympic gold medal, and the fourth Israeli to earn a medal during the games in Tokyo that ended with a closing ceremony on Sunday. Ashram took gold in the individual all-around competition, edging out Russian champion Dina Averina by 0.15 points. In a show of poor sportsmanship, Averina and the Russian Olympic Committee called for an investigation into the final score after Ashram dropped her ribbon in the final exercise. Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi was disqualified on Saturday in the final of the men’s karate kumite +75kg after a high kick to the neck of Iran’s Sajag Ganzjadeh, who left Nippon Budokan arena on a stretcher. Ganzjadeh was automatically awarded the gold medal, with Hamdi receiving the silver. Egyptian Feryal Abdelaziz won a gold medal in karate for the women’s over-61 kilogram kumite and Egyptian athlete Ahmed Elgendy won silver in the men’s modern pentathlon. Qatar won a bronze medal in men’s beach volleyball. Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne took a silver medal in the women’s 10,000-meter race.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.