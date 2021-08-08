Olympics End: Israeli Rhythmic Gymnast Linoy Ashram Takes All-Around Gold

Rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram became the first Israeli woman ever to win an Olympic gold medal, and the fourth Israeli to earn a medal during the games in Tokyo that ended with a closing ceremony on Sunday. Ashram took gold in the individual all-around competition, edging out Russian champion Dina Averina by 0.15 points. In a show of poor sportsmanship, Averina and the Russian Olympic Committee called for an investigation into the final score after Ashram dropped her ribbon in the final exercise. Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi was disqualified on Saturday in the final of the men’s karate kumite +75kg after a high kick to the neck of Iran’s Sajag Ganzjadeh, who left Nippon Budokan arena on a stretcher. Ganzjadeh was automatically awarded the gold medal, with Hamdi receiving the silver. Egyptian Feryal Abdelaziz won a gold medal in karate for the women’s over-61 kilogram kumite and Egyptian athlete Ahmed Elgendy won silver in the men’s modern pentathlon. Qatar won a bronze medal in men’s beach volleyball. Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne took a silver medal in the women’s 10,000-meter race.