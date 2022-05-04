The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

On Memorial Day, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Calls for Unity
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial Day ceremony at the National Memorial Hall for Fallen Soldiers on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. (Amos Ben-Gershon/GPO)
Memorial Day
Naftali Bennett

The Media Line Staff
05/04/2022

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for unity among Israelis on the country’s Memorial Day, known in Hebrew as Yom Hazikaron. “If we are not together – we will not be at all. We have no existence as conflicting tribes, but only as a diverse and united nation,” Bennett said on Wednesday morning at the Memorial Day ceremony at the National Memorial Hall for Fallen Soldiers on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem following a two-minute siren that brought the entire country to a standstill – on the sidewalks and highways, in malls and office buildings. Bennett added, “In this Israeli journey – a journey of heroism, a journey of mourning and pain, a journey of devotion and power – we are all partners. We’re all here together. With one fate. With one designation.” Following Wednesday’s siren, ceremonies also were held at the 52 military cemeteries located throughout the country. As night falls on Wednesday, Israel will transition from the grief and sadness of Memorial Day to the celebration and joy of the country’s Independence Day, or in Hebrew Yom Haatzmaut. During the national ceremony also held at Mount Herzl, 12 torches representing the 12 tribes of Israel will be lit by people who have made an outstanding contribution to society.

