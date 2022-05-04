On Memorial Day, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Calls for Unity

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for unity among Israelis on the country’s Memorial Day, known in Hebrew as Yom Hazikaron. “If we are not together – we will not be at all. We have no existence as conflicting tribes, but only as a diverse and united nation,” Bennett said on Wednesday morning at the Memorial Day ceremony at the National Memorial Hall for Fallen Soldiers on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem following a two-minute siren that brought the entire country to a standstill – on the sidewalks and highways, in malls and office buildings. Bennett added, “In this Israeli journey – a journey of heroism, a journey of mourning and pain, a journey of devotion and power – we are all partners. We’re all here together. With one fate. With one designation.” Following Wednesday’s siren, ceremonies also were held at the 52 military cemeteries located throughout the country. As night falls on Wednesday, Israel will transition from the grief and sadness of Memorial Day to the celebration and joy of the country’s Independence Day, or in Hebrew Yom Haatzmaut. During the national ceremony also held at Mount Herzl, 12 torches representing the 12 tribes of Israel will be lit by people who have made an outstanding contribution to society.