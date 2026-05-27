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Onassis-Linked Tanker Reports Blast Off Oman
The oil tanker Olympic Life. (Social media, used in accordance with Section 27a of the Copyright Law)

Onassis-Linked Tanker Reports Blast Off Oman

Steven Ganot
05/27/2026

A Greek-owned supertanker tied to the Onassis shipping legacy reported an external explosion off Oman on Tuesday, forcing maritime authorities to investigate the latest jolt near the Strait of Hormuz as the Gulf’s shipping lanes remain on edge from the Iran war and a fragile ceasefire. The vessel, identified as the Olympic Life, was about 60 nautical miles east of Muscat when the blast struck its port side near the waterline, according to United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

The crew was safe, the ship remained operational, and the tanker was not carrying cargo, Reuters reported. The damage was limited to one bunker fuel tank, causing a minor discharge into the sea that was later contained. Springfield Shipping, the ship’s technical manager, said the vessel was hit by an unidentified object at about 0920 GMT. “An initial assessment indicated that there was damage to one of the vessel’s bunker tanks. A sheen was reported in the water after the incident,” the company said.

The odd twist is the name behind the hull. The Olympic Life is owned by Olympic Shipping & Management, the Athens-based successor to Olympic Management, founded by the late Aristotle Onassis. In quieter times, that would be a maritime-history footnote. In the Gulf today, it reads like old shipping royalty being dragged into a new security nightmare.

The cause of the explosion remained unknown. No group immediately claimed responsibility, and authorities had not publicly assigned blame. Still, the location matters: The Gulf of Oman sits near the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passageway through which a large share of the world’s seaborne oil moves. Recent attacks and suspected attacks near Gulf shipping routes have kept insurers, shipowners, and governments watching every flare, blast, and distress call with unusual intensity.

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For the Olympic Life, the immediate crisis appears contained. For the region, the message is harder to shrug off: Even an empty tanker can carry geopolitical weight.

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