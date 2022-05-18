One Conjoined Yemeni Twin Dies 2 Days After Saudi Separation Surgery

One of the conjoined twins from Yemen separated earlier this week in a 15-hour-long, “four phase” operation involving 24 doctors in Saudi Arabia died. One of the twins died after heart failure and a serious drop in blood circulation, on the second day after the surgery, the state Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. The second twin remains in stable condition at King Abdullah Specialist Pediatric Hospital in Riyadh. “The surgical team had faced great difficulties and challenges during the separation process, which made the deceased’s condition critical after the operation,” SPA reported. The twins were identified as Yousef and Yassin; it is not known which twin died. “The medical team extended its deepest condolences to the parents of the twins, asking Allah Almighty to grant them patience and solace,” SPA also reported. Last week, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered female Yemeni conjoined twins be transferred to Riyadh to determine if an operation to separate them could be performed.