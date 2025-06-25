Opposition Leader: Ceasefire Leaves Iranians More Terrified Than War

For Iranian opposition leader Ashkan Rostami, the so-called “peace” following the recent Israel-Iran war feels more like a trapdoor than a truce. Speaking with The Media Line’s Felice Friedson from exile in Italy, Rostami didn’t mince words: “People of Iran actually right now are more horrified of this ceasefire than of the war.”

Why? Because instead of calming down, the regime is cracking down—with chilling force. According to Rostami, about 30 political prisoners were executed in just 12 days, while more may follow under new proposed laws to fast-track espionage charges. “They said directly that they were going to hang and kill people, even mass graves,” he said.

The regime, he argues, is lashing out to hide its losses—military, symbolic, and psychological. Israeli airstrikes reportedly destroyed the Tehran headquarters of the morality police, the same place where Mahsa Amini was detained before her death ignited mass protests in 2022. “We are happy that it is destroyed now,” Rostami said.

The opposition, though energized, is fractured—Marxists, monarchists, and liberals struggle to unify. And the civil-led Woman, Life, Freedom movement has largely stayed quiet, wary of association with the war.

Still, Rostami sees a flicker of hope. He believes the regime has been rattled and exposed. But time is short, and the window for action may close fast. “This could be the beginning of real change if we don’t waste it.”

For the full, chilling, and surprisingly candid conversation, read Felice Friedson’s full report and watch the interview with Ashkan Rostami. It’s a frontline dispatch from a country still on edge—and maybe on the brink.