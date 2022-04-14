Original Medieval Altar Discovered in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre

A stone slab uncovered during reconstruction work at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem is believed to be part of the main high altar in the church during medieval times. When the more than 8-foot-by-5-foot stone slab, which had been standing against a wall in a back corridor of the church, was turned over, it was clear that it had once been inlaid with pieces of precious marble and glass. Altars of a similar style have been discovered inside churches in Rome dating to the 12th and 13th centuries. The altar was used by the Catholic clergy to celebrate mass until the Crusaders left Jerusalem, Amit Re’em, Jerusalem regional archaeologist for the Israel Antiquities Authority, told Reuters. Afterward, it was used by the Greek Orthodox church until it was damaged in a fire in 1808 and then was put aside, upside down, until its recent uncovering. Research into the ornately decorated stone will be published by the Israel Exploration Society later this year.