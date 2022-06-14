Over 100 Killed, Thousands Displaced in Week of Darfur Violence

More than 100 people have been killed and thousands displaced in Sudan’s western region of Darfur. The deaths came as a result of fighting between the Arab Rizeigat and non-Arab Gimir tribes. Armed groups set at least 20 villages on fire, Abkar al-Toum, a tribal leader, told Al Jazeera. The past week of fighting has displaced at least 5,000 families, according to the report. Fighting in Darfur has killed hundreds of people in recent months, following a military coup in October. The UN Security Council ended its peacekeeping mission in Darfur in 2020, a year after President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in a military coup. Democratic elections are scheduled for next year. The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when members of the Fur and several other ethnic groups rebelled against what they said was discrimination by the Arab-majority government.