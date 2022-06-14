The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Over 100 Killed, Thousands Displaced in Week of Darfur Violence
A displaced Sudanese mother sits with her children at the Kalma camp for internally displaced people in South Darfur's state capital Nyala on October 9, 2019. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Darfur
tribal clashes
Sudan

Over 100 Killed, Thousands Displaced in Week of Darfur Violence

The Media Line Staff
06/14/2022

More than 100 people have been killed and thousands displaced in Sudan’s western region of Darfur. The deaths came as a result of fighting between the Arab Rizeigat and non-Arab Gimir tribes. Armed groups set at least 20 villages on fire, Abkar al-Toum, a tribal leader, told Al Jazeera. The past week of fighting has displaced at least 5,000 families, according to the report. Fighting in Darfur has killed hundreds of people in recent months, following a military coup in October. The UN Security Council ended its peacekeeping mission in Darfur in 2020, a year after President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in a military coup. Democratic elections are scheduled for next year. The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when members of the Fur and several other ethnic groups rebelled against what they said was discrimination by the Arab-majority government.

