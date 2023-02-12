Donate
Over 100 Suspects Detained in Turkey Over Collapse of Buildings in Earthquake as Deaths Reach 28,000
Search and rescue efforts continue on collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, Turkiye on February 12, 2023, nearly a week after a massive earthquake and subsequent aftershocks rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria. (Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey-Syria earthquake

Over 100 Suspects Detained in Turkey Over Collapse of Buildings in Earthquake as Deaths Reach 28,000

The Media Line Staff
02/12/2023

Officials in Turkey have ordered the detention of 113 suspects who have been identified as responsible for the collapse of some of the more than 12,000 buildings that came crashing down in the south of the country due to the massive earthquake that struck on Feb. 6; an equal number of buildings were heavily damaged in the natural disaster as well. The arrests were ordered as the death toll in the earthquake and its aftershocks topped 28,000 mostly in Turkey, as well as Syria. Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said over the weekend that the death toll in the earthquake could top 55,000. The overall death toll in Syria stood at 3,553 on Saturday, with some 2,166 killed in Syria’s northwestern rebel-held region. The UN refugee agency estimated that as many as 5.3 million people are homeless in Syria due to the earthquake. Some aid shipments from the United Nations and the European Union have managed to cross the border from Turkey to the rebel-held areas of the country that has been wracked by civil war for over a decade, but most have been held up due to the Syrian government’s insistence that aid be coordinated with Damascus and delivered from within Syria. Some charge the Syrian government led by President Bashar Assad of directing the aid toward loyalist areas.

