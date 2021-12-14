Over 1,000 Macaque Monkeys to Move to Expanded Primate Sanctuary in Israel

A primate sanctuary in Israel will be expanded in order to house over 1,000 macaque monkeys that had been bred to be used for experimentation. The monkeys have been living for the last six years in jam-packed cages at the Mazor Farm near Petah Tikvah, since the closure of the BFC Monkey Breeding Farm, that provided monkeys to labs in the United States and the United Kingdom. In fact, most of the monkeys living in cages that each hold 30 to 40 of the monkeys, are the offspring of the 600 monkeys taken from the breeding farm that now live in the sanctuary located in the Ben Shemen Forest. Macaque monkeys in captivity can live between 25 and 35 years. The 1,100 monkeys had been cared for since the closure of the breeding farm in 2015 by a non-profit organization called Monkey Rescue, but at the beginning of the month that responsibility was taken over by the Israel Nature and Parks Association. To make room for the macaques at the primate sanctuary, the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund during a meeting on Monday of Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry agreed to give the sanctuary more land, about 10 acres, in order to expand. The Israeli Primate Sanctuary Foundation immediately put out a call for the donation of toys for what it called its new “children.” Once the macaques have been transferred, it will become the largest such sanctuary in the world.