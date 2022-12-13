Over 11,000 Yemeni Children Killed or Maimed in 8 Years of Civil War, UNICEF Says

Donate
Yemeni refugees warm by a fire at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Yemen's third city of Taiz, on January 11, 2022. (Ahmad Al-Basha/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
YEMEN
civil war
UNICEF
Children

The Media Line Staff
12/13/2022

More than 11,000 Yemeni children have been killed or maimed since the 2015 escalation of the Yemen civil war, according to UNICEF, the United Nations’ Childrens Fund. The numbers released on Monday are those that the UN could verify, meaning that the totals likely are much higher, according to the agency. According to UNICEF, 3,774 children have been killed and 7,245 children have been injured during the eight-year conflict. In addition, more than 23.4 million people, including 12.9 million children, are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, while an estimated 2.2 million children in Yemen are acutely malnourished, including nearly 540,000 children under the age of five suffering from severe acute malnutrition, and are struggling to survive. UNICEF announced on Monday that it will need $484.4 million to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen in 2023; the announcement comes a week after the agency launched a $10.3 billion Humanitarian Action for Children appeal for 2023 to assist children affected by conflicts and disasters worldwide. “If the children of Yemen are to have any chance of a decent future, then the parties to the conflict, the international community and all those with influence must ensure they are protected and supported,” UN Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

