Over 200 Killed in Tribal Violence in Sudan’s Blue Nile, State of Emergency Declared
Map of Sudan (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Sudan
Blue Nile
tribal clashes

Over 200 Killed in Tribal Violence in Sudan's Blue Nile, State of Emergency Declared

The Media Line Staff
10/23/2022

More than 200 people have been killed amid tribal fighting in the Sudan state of Blue Nile. Sudanese authorities declared a state of emergency in Blue Nile, which is located on the borders of Ethiopia and South Sudan, due to the clashes, according to reports on Saturday. The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days throughout the Blue Nile State, state governor Ahmed Al-Omda announced, according to reports. The clashes broke out last week over a land dispute between the Hausa people and rival groups. The 200 dead, including women, children and the elderly, came from three villages, according to reports. The Hausa are forbidden under tribal law from owning land in Blue Nile since they were the last group to arrive there. Sudan has remained without a government since a military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan last year.

