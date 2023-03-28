Donate
Over 2,000 Mummified Rams’ Heads Uncovered in Abydos, Egypt
A view of some of the over 2.000 mummified rams' heads dating from the Ptolemaic period discovered in the historical city of Abydos in southern Egypt on March 25, 2023. (Egyptian Tourism and Antiquities Ministry/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Abydos
ancient Egypt

Over 2,000 Mummified Rams’ Heads Uncovered in Abydos, Egypt

The Media Line Staff
03/28/2023

More than 2,000 mummified rams’ heads were uncovered in Abydos in southern Egypt. The rams’ heads, which an American archaeological mission affiliated with New York University uncovered, date to the Ptolemaic era (332 BCE to 30 BCE). The archaeological mission also uncovered a building from the Sixth Dynasty. The mummified rams are thought to have been used as votive offerings in Abydos during the Ptolemaic period, Sameh Iskandar, the head of the mission, told Arab News. Abydos is one of the oldest ancient cities in Upper Egypt, where many important structures have been discovered, including the Temple of Seti I and the Temple of Ramses II. The NYU mission also discovered fragments of statues, papyri, remains of ancient trees, clothing, and leather shoes.

