Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Over 300 Iranians Indicted for Participating in Protests, 4 Face Death Penalty
Iranian protesters march down a street in Tehran on Oct. 1, 2022 as protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini continued to intensify despite crackdowns by the authorities. (Photo by Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran protests
indictments

Over 300 Iranians Indicted for Participating in Protests, 4 Face Death Penalty

The Media Line Staff
10/25/2022

Over 300 Iranians have been indicted over their participation in protests, now in their sixth week, sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian women Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the Islamic Republic’s morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly. At least 233 people have been killed and thousands arrested since the start of the protests. The indictments were issued for 315 people on charges of “congregating and colluding with the intention of acting against the country’s security,” “propaganda against the system” and “disturbing public order,” according to the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news website. Four of the protesters were indicted for “moharebeh,” or “war against God.” This charge carries the possibility of a death sentence.  Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused both the US and Israel of fomenting the protests, and some of the protesters are alleged to be agents of the Islamic Republic’s enemies, Iran International reported.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.