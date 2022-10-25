Over 300 Iranians Indicted for Participating in Protests, 4 Face Death Penalty

Over 300 Iranians have been indicted over their participation in protests, now in their sixth week, sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian women Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the Islamic Republic’s morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly. At least 233 people have been killed and thousands arrested since the start of the protests. The indictments were issued for 315 people on charges of “congregating and colluding with the intention of acting against the country’s security,” “propaganda against the system” and “disturbing public order,” according to the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news website. Four of the protesters were indicted for “moharebeh,” or “war against God.” This charge carries the possibility of a death sentence. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused both the US and Israel of fomenting the protests, and some of the protesters are alleged to be agents of the Islamic Republic’s enemies, Iran International reported.