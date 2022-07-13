The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Over 400,000 Sheep Slaughtered in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Meat Donated to Poor
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
Hajj
Saudi Arabia
sheep
sacrifice

The Media Line Staff
07/13/2022

Over 400,000 sheep were slaughtered in Saudi Arabia during this year’s Hajj season. Some 444,554 sheep that were imported from the Horn of Africa were slaughtered in accordance with Saudi legal and health requirements, as part of the kingdom’s Adahi project. The Adahi service enables hajj pilgrims to donate their sacrificed meat to the project, which distributes the hajj meat to over 30 million people in 27 different countries in Asia and Africa. Some 30,000 workers in the areas of administration, security, medicine, engineering, and technology participated in the project, as well as 600 veterinarians and 600 legal specialists, according to the Saudi Press Agency. Distribution of the meat to the needy in Saudi Arabia and other countries will begin in the coming days, according to the report. Meanwhile, hajj pilgrims leaving Saudi Arabia through Jedda’s King Abdulaziz International Airport are being gifted with copies of the Quran. One million copies of the Quran translated into 76 languages will be presented to the departing pilgrims and to hajj workers, according to SPA.

