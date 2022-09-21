Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
PA, Armed Palestinian Factions Agree to Truce in Wake of Nablus Violence
PA seurity forces officers take position during the clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus on September 20, 2022, with Palestinian residents protesting the arrest of two members of the Islamic resistance movement Hamas. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Palestinian Authority
Truce
Hamas
Nablus

PA, Armed Palestinian Factions Agree to Truce in Wake of Nablus Violence

The Media Line Staff
09/21/2022

The Palestinian Authority and armed Palestinian factions have agreed to a truce in the wake of violent clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus. The agreement announced on Wednesday was struck during a late-night meeting on Tuesday that was attended by high-level PA officials. The most recent violence started on Monday night when PA security forces entered Nablus to arrest Hamas operative Musab Shtayyeh but were met with resistance from hundreds of Hamas supporters. During the initial riots, a 53-year-old bystander, Firas Yaish, was shot and killed by PA officers. Shayyeh, a commander of the Hamas military wing in Nablus, is wanted by Israel, and it has been reported that Israel requested the arrest. Under the deal, PA security forces will only arrest Palestinians wanted by Israel if they break PA law. The PA agreed to release anyone arrested in the violence of the last 48 hours, unless they were involved in theft and damage to private property.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.