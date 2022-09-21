PA, Armed Palestinian Factions Agree to Truce in Wake of Nablus Violence

The Palestinian Authority and armed Palestinian factions have agreed to a truce in the wake of violent clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus. The agreement announced on Wednesday was struck during a late-night meeting on Tuesday that was attended by high-level PA officials. The most recent violence started on Monday night when PA security forces entered Nablus to arrest Hamas operative Musab Shtayyeh but were met with resistance from hundreds of Hamas supporters. During the initial riots, a 53-year-old bystander, Firas Yaish, was shot and killed by PA officers. Shayyeh, a commander of the Hamas military wing in Nablus, is wanted by Israel, and it has been reported that Israel requested the arrest. Under the deal, PA security forces will only arrest Palestinians wanted by Israel if they break PA law. The PA agreed to release anyone arrested in the violence of the last 48 hours, unless they were involved in theft and damage to private property.