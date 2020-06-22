Donate
Jibril Rajoub at a peace conference in Italy, June 13, 2007. (David Lisbona/Creative Commons)
PA Official Urges ‘Popular Resistance’ to Counter Israeli Annexation Bid

Charles Bybelezer
06/22/2020

A leading Palestinian Authority official has called for nonviolent “popular resistance” to counter Israel’s prospective annexation of parts of the West Bank in accordance with the Trump Administration’s Middle East peace plan. “We will not raise a white flag,” Jibril Rajoub, who formerly headed the PA’s security apparatus in the West Bank, told reporters in Ramallah. While suggesting that the civil unrest should be peaceful, he nevertheless added that “our fingers are on the triggers.” Despite an intensifying outbreak of coronavirus in the West Bank, the PA is slated to hold a series of protests in the territory ahead of July 1, when Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with applying Israeli sovereignty over areas beyond the pre-1967 borders that are claimed by Ramallah. “I fervently hope to see participation by all Palestinians, whether in the West Bank or in the Gaza Strip or in Jerusalem, and in the Palestinian diaspora – each according to his circumstances,” Rajoub said in reference to the planned demonstrations. It comes on the backdrop of a reported “decisive” meeting slated for this week between members of the Trump Administration to determine whether Washington gives its blessing to the proposed Israeli annexations.

