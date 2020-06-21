PA Orders Lockdowns on Hebron, Nablus after Spike in COVID-19 Cases

The Palestinian Authority will implement five-day and two-day lockdowns on Hebron and Nablus, respectively, amid “a dangerous increase in coronavirus infections.” Residents of both cities will be required to stay within 150 meters of their homes and only essential businesses will remain open. All social gatherings across the West Bank have been banned. The announcement was made by PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh following an emergency meeting in Ramallah, which on Saturday registered a record-high daily tally of some 100 new COVID-19 infections in areas it administers. Shtayyeh also suggested that Palestinian workers would be barred entry into Israel for two weeks. According to Palestinian officials, while previous outbreaks in the West Bank were for the most part localized, the pathogen is currently spreading throughout the territory.