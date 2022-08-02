The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

PA Raises ‘Pay to Slay’ Salaries of 4 Terrorists Who Bombed Hebrew U
Plates and food littler the floor as Israeli forensic experts and police inspect the destroyed cafeteria of Jerusalem's Hebrew University on July 31, 2002, following a Palestinian bomb attack. (Gali Tibbon/AFP via Getty Images)
PA Raises ‘Pay to Slay’ Salaries of 4 Terrorists Who Bombed Hebrew U

The Media Line Staff
08/02/2022

The Palestinian Authority has raised the salaries of four of the terrorists who bombed the cafeteria of the Hebrew University, killing nine, including five American citizens. Another 80 were injured in the attack, which occurred 20 years ago this week. The four terrorists, identified as Wael Qassem, Wassim Abbasi, Alla Aldin Abbasi and Muhammed Odeh, are in an Israeli prison but their families have received monthly payments for the last 20 years for a grand total to date of over $2.5 million, a policy known as Pay to Slay. This month, according to Palestinian Media Watch, citing Palestinian Authority media and official documents, the salaries of the four terrorists will rise by over 14 %. Four other terrorists in prison for the attack also receive a salary from the PA. Meanwhile, Israel’s Security Cabinet voted Sunday to deduct 600 million shekels, or about $180 million from the taxes it collects for the PA to offset the amount of money it pays to terrorists who attacked Israelis, mandated under Israeli law. The Media Line’s Adi Koplewitz reported that experts on both sides say that the Israeli decision to withhold PA tax funds “won’t change a thing.”

