PA Says 10 More Nations Could Recognize Palestine by September

In a closed-door briefing in Ramallah, Palestinian Authority (PA) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr. Varsen Aghabekian told reporters that at least 10 more countries could recognize Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September. Speaking to Maayan Hoffman of The Media Line, Aghabekian said her ministry is in active talks with governments beyond the eight that have recently extended recognition, including the UK, France, Australia, and Canada.

Backed by a task force and high-level committee under President Mahmoud Abbas, the PA is pushing the New York Declaration—a postwar vision of a demilitarized Palestinian state with one government and one law—to be endorsed before September. Aghabekian stressed the plan for Gaza’s “day after” includes full Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction under Arab and international oversight, and elections.

She called for an immediate ceasefire to ease suffering and secure the release of about 50 Israeli hostages held by Hamas. While open to US mediation, she noted there has been no direct contact with President Donald Trump’s administration but hopes Trump might pursue peace talks.

The minister condemned the recent Israeli strike that killed Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif, disputing Israeli claims of his ties to Hamas. She said the Committee to Protect Journalists’ figure of roughly 200 journalists killed since October 2023—more than in World War II, Vietnam, or Ukraine—reflects not only targeted killings but also deaths from broader military strikes.

Aghabekian insisted Hamas must hand over its weapons and have no role in governance, and warned against Israeli narratives shaping Gaza’s future. Hoffman’s full report captures the PA’s diplomatic push, its vision for postwar Gaza, and the intense disputes over statehood, security, and who will lead the next chapter.