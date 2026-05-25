Pakistan and Qatar Push US-Iran Framework as Hormuz Deal Takes Shape

A US-Iran framework deal may be nearing the finish line, but the road runs through the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf politics, Pakistan’s ambitions, Hajj, and the FIFA World Cup. In Jacob Wirtschafter’s report for The Media Line, a possible 60-day ceasefire extension would restore shipping through Hormuz, lift the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, and release part of Iran’s frozen funds—while leaving the hardest question, Tehran’s highly enriched uranium, unresolved.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the “final aspects and details of the deal” were being discussed and that the agreement was “largely negotiated.” Pakistan and Qatar are helping drive the mediation, with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey also signed on as guarantors. The timing is no accident. Hajj begins in mid-June, and the FIFA World Cup opens the same week across the US, Mexico, and Canada. Iran’s team is among the qualifiers, and Iran is scheduled to play Egypt in the group stage.

The Hormuz piece is the pressure point. Iran wants to keep exercising sovereignty over the strait “in various ways,” while Iranian hard-liners are warning that shipping will not simply return to normal. Tehran has created a Persian Gulf Strait Authority, moved to impose permits and fees, and left mines in the waterway. British and French mine-clearance plans are waiting for a peace agreement before deploying.

Wirtschafter also shows why Gulf states are uneasy. Qatar is mediating despite having been hit by Iran in March. The United Arab Emirates has not publicly backed Pakistan’s role and has blamed Iranian-backed militias for the drone attack on its Barakah nuclear plant. Saudi Arabia is coordinating Hajj logistics with Iran even as the region braces for another breakdown.

The story’s most intriguing character may be Pakistan itself. Islamabad is using mediation to regain diplomatic relevance with the US, China, and Saudi Arabia, even as critics question its credibility and motives. Read Wirtschafter’s full article because the proposed deal is less a clean breakthrough than a crowded regional bargain—part ceasefire, part shipping arrangement, part nuclear cliffhanger.