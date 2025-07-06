Pakistan and US Warm Ties but Keep Expectations in Check

Is Pakistan rekindling a long-cooled friendship with the United States, or just keeping its diplomatic options open? In this nuanced report by Arshad Mehmood for The Media Line, the short answer is: it’s complicated. After a high-level phone call between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and a surprisingly cordial White House luncheon invitation from President Donald Trump to Pakistan’s top military brass, both sides are signaling a warmer phase in relations—but don’t expect fireworks or formal alliances just yet.

This isn’t a grand strategic pivot. It’s a pragmatic effort to recalibrate economic ties and stabilize the region after the Iran-Israel war and the India-Pakistan flare-up—one in which President Trump played peacemaker and earned a Nobel nomination from Islamabad. Trade talks are ongoing, with a focus on energy, mining, and tariff reduction. A recent webinar even spotlighted the $7 billion Reko Diq project as a symbol of renewed cooperation.

Yet behind the photo ops and polite gestures, experts interviewed by Mehmood are skeptical. Analysts say this is more of a transactional thaw than a full-fledged reset. China remains Pakistan’s dominant partner. The US still courts India strategically. And both sides know their interests only partially overlap.

Still, it’s a striking moment: Pakistan handing over a terrorism suspect to the US, the American president hosting Pakistan’s generals—these are not everyday events. If you want to understand what’s really going on in this intricate diplomatic waltz, read Arshad Mehmood’s full piece. It’s an eye-opener.