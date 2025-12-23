Pakistan Closes 2025 With 44.6 Million Children Vaccinated Against Polio

Pakistan wrapped its final nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2025 by immunizing more than 44.6 million children in a weeklong drive that health officials say reached from dense cities to hard-to-access districts, according to the National Emergency Operations Center on Monday.

The campaign ran Dec. 15–21 and leaned on a familiar, labor-intensive playbook: school visits, community sites, and door-to-door teams working to close gaps that allow the virus to persist. The Emergency Operations Center reported nearly 22.9 million vaccinations in Punjab, about 10.6 million in Sindh, more than 7.15 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and over 2.58 million in Balochistan. Islamabad recorded more than 450,000 children reached, while Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir reported roughly 274,000 and 714,000 vaccinations, respectively.

The scale matters because Pakistan remains one of the last countries where wild poliovirus is still endemic, alongside Afghanistan. Vaccination teams in Pakistan have long faced logistical hurdles and, in some areas, security threats and misinformation campaigns that can keep parents from participating. Officials have argued that sustained, repeated rounds are the only way to prevent paralysis and stop transmission.

In a statement, the Emergency Operations Center thanked parents, local administrations, law enforcement agencies, and polio workers for their support, calling polio workers and security personnel the “true heroes” of the nation for their dedicated services during the campaign.

Health authorities say the goal now is to build on the December push with continued surveillance and follow-up rounds in 2026, targeting missed children and communities where the virus can still find room to spread.