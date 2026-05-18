Pakistan Cocaine Case Puts Powerful Names Under Scrutiny

A Karachi drug arrest has blown open a case that now looks far bigger than one suspect, one raid, or one stash of cocaine. In his report, Arshad Mehmood writes that Pakistan’s Senate has asked the Anti-Narcotics Force to identify any officials allegedly tied to a cocaine-trafficking network after police arrested Anmol, also known as “Pinky,” a woman accused of running a sophisticated drug operation across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Police say Anmol was detained in a joint operation with intelligence agencies and is now being questioned over allegations that she supplied cocaine to wealthy clients, students, businesspeople, and influential figures. The case took a sharper political turn after investigators said she named senior officials and other high-profile people during questioning. The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Affairs responded by holding an emergency meeting and demanding names from ANF Director General Maj. Gen. Abdul Moeed.

The story has all the ingredients of a national scandal: drugs worth millions of rupees, suspected official protection, female couriers, upscale clients, weapons, alleged cocaine-processing sites, and a suspect reportedly known to law enforcement for about 15 years. Investigators say Anmol began dealing drugs as a teenager, used chemical mixing to stretch cocaine supplies, and operated a mobile processing network designed to evade detection. Police also say more than a dozen criminal cases had been registered against her, raising the obvious question: How did she keep going?

The arrest has already produced fallout. Officers accused of giving Anmol special treatment were suspended, and officials say a wider crackdown may target facilitators, clients, and anyone in law enforcement accused of enabling or ignoring the network.

Mehmood also places the case in Pakistan’s broader drug-trafficking landscape, shaped by proximity to Afghanistan, porous borders, corruption, and a growing market for cocaine among affluent urban consumers. The real test now is whether Pakistan’s institutions follow the evidence into powerful circles—or let the case fade, as such cases too often do. Read Mehmood’s full article for the deeper picture of a criminal probe that has become a political stress test.