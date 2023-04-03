Donate
Pakistan Denies Rumors of Trade With Israel Amid Controversy
Fishel BenKhald in a meeting room at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, March 3, 2023. (Screenshot: Twitter)
Steven Ganot
04/03/2023

Pakistan on Sunday denied rumors of trade with Israel following a tweet by a Pakistani Jewish businessman about exporting food samples to Jerusalem and Haifa.

The tweet by Karachi-based Fishel BenKhald, about his first kosher food shipment to Israel, went viral. However, Pakistan denied having any diplomatic or trade relations with Israel, with the Foreign Ministry stating that there is no change in the policy. Pakistan officially supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has a longstanding position of nonrecognition of Israel until an independent Palestinian state is established.

BenKhald, part of a small Jewish community in Pakistan, was able to perform a pilgrimage to Israel with the permission of Islamabad. He sent food samples to three businesspeople in Jerusalem and Haifa through the United Arab Emirates, where he met them at food exhibitions, according to Pakistan’s Commerce Ministry. The shipment was not supported by the Pakistan government and no official channel or banking was involved, the ministry said. The American Jewish Congress has welcomed the news of the shipment, but there have been mixed opinions in Pakistan about BenKhald’s venture. Some have criticized the government, while others have defended BenKhald’s actions.

