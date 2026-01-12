Pakistan Hands Life Sentences to Exiled Journalists Over ‘May 9’ Online Posts

Arshad Mehmood reports that Pakistan has handed down life sentences in absentia to seven journalists, YouTubers, and political commentators—an extraordinary courtroom flex with an uncertain chance of ever turning into handcuffs. An Islamabad anti-terrorism court convicted the group over what prosecutors called “May 9 digital terrorism,” tying their online output to the unrest that erupted after former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest in May 2023, when attacks and vandalism were reported at public and military sites.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra said the defendants’ content fueled “fear as well as public unease,” sentencing each to two life terms, adding a cumulative 35 years on other charges, and imposing Rs 1.5 million in fines. Those convicted include former officers turned online commentators Adil Raja, Syed Akbar Hussain, and Haider Raza Mehdi; journalists Wajahat Saeed Khan, Sabir Shakir, and Shaheen Sehbai; and analyst Moeed Pirzada—figures widely seen as pro-Imran Khan and sharply critical of Pakistan’s military-backed establishment.

The story’s practical question is enforcement. Most of the defendants live in the US, UK, Canada, or elsewhere in Europe, and legal specialists told The Media Line that extradition is a steep climb without treaties—especially with the US and many European states. Lawyers also raised due-process concerns about in-absentia trials and the role of court-appointed counsel, warning that appealable procedural gaps can undercut credibility.

Analysts interviewed describe a state increasingly securitizing information through the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, with press-freedom advocates alarmed that “digital terrorism” can swallow speech—whether false, reckless, or even accurate. Read the full piece for the legal mechanics and the competing arguments, as Mehmood lays out what comes next.