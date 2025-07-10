Pakistan Launches 10-Year Plan To Build a Blue Economy

Pakistan’s federal government unveiled a sweeping 10-year plan on Wednesday aimed at reviving its neglected fisheries and aquaculture sectors, betting big on a “blue economy” to boost national growth. The new National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy, which runs through 2035, was announced at a workshop hosted by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry described the policy as a turning point for the country’s coastal and inland water industries. “This policy is a major milestone for all institutions and communities committed to the future of Pakistan’s blue economy,” Chaudhry said, urging stakeholders to stay actively involved.

The strategy includes ambitious goals: improving cooperation between federal and provincial authorities, increasing seafood exports, embracing climate resilience and gender equity, and adopting modern technologies in fish farming and harvesting. The ministry hopes the plan will strengthen regulation, encourage investment, and build a more sustainable supply chain—all while keeping environmental and social safeguards in place.

Despite its vast marine and freshwater resources, Pakistan’s fisheries sector contributes less than 0.5% to the country’s GDP. Overfishing, outdated practices, and limited oversight have kept the industry from thriving. Chaudhry said smarter management and value-added processing could eventually generate up to $10 billion in economic value.

Officials from Balochistan and Sindh, along with researchers, policymakers, and civil society groups, took part in the launch, signaling broad interest in reshaping the sector. The real test will be in the follow-through—making sure this policy leads to action, not just paperwork.