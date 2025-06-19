Pakistan Rolls Out 5-Year Tariff Plan To Boost Industry and Exports

Pakistan announced a new five-year National Tariff Policy on Wednesday aimed at making the country’s economy more competitive, efficient, and attractive to investors. The plan, which runs from 2025 to 2030, is part of a broader effort to reduce trade barriers, encourage industrial development, and stimulate export-led growth.

Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, coordinator to the Pakistani prime minister on commerce and industries, introduced the policy during a launch event in Islamabad. He said the government’s goal is to build a “predictable, transparent, and investment-friendly tariff structure,” designed to give industries the tools they need to thrive.

Under the plan, Pakistan will reduce or eliminate duties on raw materials, remove many additional customs and regulatory charges, and offer special support to new and environmentally sustainable industries. The government is targeting sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and IT as growth engines.

Khan said these reforms are meant to lower production costs, attract investment, and move the country’s exports up the value chain. “Pakistan anticipates not just stronger gross domestic product growth, but also increased employment, improved industrial productivity, and enhanced investor confidence,” he said.

While Pakistan has long struggled with trade imbalances and inconsistent economic policy, officials hope the NTP will help stabilize the business environment and open new doors for local and international investors.

The policy aligns with Pakistan’s broader strategy to modernize its economy and integrate more deeply into global markets.